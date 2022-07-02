(Video) Virgil van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne spotted together in Ibiza as they enjoy the music at Ushuaïa

Virgil van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne have joined Andy Robertson and Jack Grealish in becoming an unlikely duo spotted together this summer.

It feels like a video that Roy Keane would hate, as the Liverpool and Manchester City stars are clearly enjoying each other’s company – despite their on-field rivalries.

It’s a strange duet of people to see together but there’s no reason why two of the Premier League’s best players wouldn’t want to share time together.

Doing so at Ushuaïa in Ibiza is a very football player destination too, so it’s a fair assumption that they both bumped into each other during their break.

There’s no way that either man would let this assumed kinship get in the way of a battle on the pitch, especially when there is normally so much on the line.

Holidays are all but over for both squads now too and the next time they meet will be for the Community Shield at the end of the month.

You can watch the video of van Dijk and De Bruyne via @JamesM1098 on Twitter:

Virgil Van Dijk & Kevin De Bruyne at Ushuaia hahahaha whattttt😅 pic.twitter.com/4p8bJbYonY — James McGuinness (@JamesM1098) July 1, 2022

