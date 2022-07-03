Ian Rush sets Mo Salah a new challenge and reveals what he told the Egyptian King prior to the signing of his new Liverpool contract

Following the news of Mo Salah’s Liverpool contract extension, Ian Rush has challenged the No. 11 to break his record as Liverpool all-time leading goalscorer.

The Egyptian King has netted an impressive 155 goals in 248 appearances for the Reds, but he’s some way off the 346 strikes that the Welshman registered during his two spells with the club.

The 60-year-old also claimed that supporters of Jurgen Klopp’s side have every right to be excited about the upcoming campaign and tipped Mo Salah to continue providing the firepower for the Anfield outfit.

“It’s great holding records and all that, but I’ve always said records are there to be broken,” Rush told the ECHO.

“So I’ve actually said to Mo: ‘Go and see if you can break my record now!

“I think it is fantastic news and if he does [break the record], I’ll be the first to congratulate him, but more importantly the first thing is to become a true Liverpool legend. That means being at the club for seven to 10 years.

“It is great that something is finally sorted out and I am made up. It is something all Liverpool supporters wanted to see and now he is staying, I think it is going to be a great three years hopefully for Mo.

“I look at Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United who keeps himself super fit and Mo, who is a lot younger than him [at 30], is doing exactly that too, he is keeping himself fit and he is determined to stay at that level he is at.

“I don’t think his levels will drop, I think he will come back stronger than ever now he has settled [his future]. For Mohamed, my job [as a friend] was to let him know that Liverpool is the best club in the world.

“You look at everything and Manchester City can strengthen with Erling Haaland but Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling may be going. So yes, Sadio Mane is a miss but Darwin Nunez is in now and with Salah, Liverpool will be even stronger now.

“If Nunez can settle in there to replace Mane, as long as there are no injuries, Liverpool look very strong. After last season, winning two trophies – which could have been four – the expectation for Liverpool will be big and I think Jurgen knows that. So to get Nunez and to sign Salah, I think Liverpool have every right to look forward to the new season.”

Rush left his first spell at Liverpool for Juventus in 1986 but after making just 29 appearances for the Italian outfit and struggling to settle in Turin, he returned to Anfield and continued his love affair with the club.

Our former No. 9 admitted that he realised that the ‘grass wasn’t always greener on the other side’ and revealed that he’s developed a great friendship with Salah and his agent, Ramy Abbas.

The former Wales international also made it clear that he done all he could to convince the former Chelsea man to extend his stay on Merseyside.

“I am a good friend with Ramy and Mo, and I met him many times in Dubai, France, London and Liverpool. I have kept trying to tell Ramy to convince Mo to stay! This is a special club. It’s the best club in the world,” he added.

“If you want to be a true legend, and we’ve had so many great players like Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Xabi Alonso, Javier Mascherano, but for all these great players, if you want to be a true legend, you have to be at the club for at least seven to 10 years and that is what it’s all about.

“Liverpool is special because whether you’re winning or losing, you have to show your loyalty. I have spoken to Mohamed a lot, telling him how great this club is.

“I left for Juventus and I realised the grass wasn’t always greener on the other side and I was one of the fortunate ones to get the chance to come back. When I came back I had no hesitation as I realised how special this football club is.

“At Mo’s age, if he did leave the club, there would be no coming back. So when I spoke to both Mo and Ramy, I said if they get the chance to, then sign! The fans love him and now he is here for another three years at least.

“I think it was just a matter of dotting the Is and crossing the Ts really. He never really wanted to leave. I spoke to him at the last home game (against Wolves in May) and he said never really wanted to leave.

“His agent is a really good friend of mine as I say, him and his wife, and it was just about managing to convince them this is the best club in the world, whether you win or lose. And it’s not always about winning, when you lose, these fans get right behind you and that is what makes this club so special.”

It’s certainly great news that the Egypt international has committed his future to the club.

He’s now 30 years of age but certainly has more still to come – he’s in great shape and rarely misses games through injury.

Hopefully new signing Darwin Nunez can hit the ground running at the club and spark another frightening attacking trio alongside Luis Diaz and Salah.

We’re certainly excited ahead of the upcoming campaign and are glad that Salah’s contract situation is now resolved.

