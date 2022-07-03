‘I’m 100% sure’ – Ex-Red highlights the ‘problem’ Liverpool will face in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham

Jose Enrique has claimed that he’s ‘100% sure’ that Jude Bellingham wants to join Liverpool but admitted the transfer fee that Borussia Dortmund will want to receive for the England international will be a ‘problem’.

The 19-year-old has revealed that he’s remaining with the Bundesliga giants for the upcoming season, but the Reds are one of many clubs believed to be readying a bid for the ex-Birmingham City man.

“The problem will always be transfer fee. Salary and the player wanted to come and play for us I’m 100% sure about it but transfer fee is going to be a problem if the numbers is the ones they are talking about,” Enrique tweeted.

The talented midfielder is believed to be keen on a move to Anfield, but any potential move would not come cheap.

The Merseysiders would have to fork out a fee in the region of £100m for his services and he’d then expect to be one of the club’s highest paid players if we were to secure his signature.

READ MORE: Mo Salah’s new wages funded by the departures of Sadio Mane and Divock Origi as club made him a priority

With Jurgen Klopp reportedly wanting to strengthen his midfield options and with Bellingham being so talented, yet still being a teenager, a move would certainly make sense.

But we’ve seen in the past that the club will not be bullied into breaking the bank for a player, though, and signings will only be made if the right player is available at the right price.

The Englishman’s current contract runs until the summer of 2025 meaning there’s no chance of him coming cheaply anytime soon.

Liverpool will also face competition for the Dortmund No.22 from fellow Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens on the Bellingham front in the next 12 months or so, but coming to Merseyside and playing under Klopp could really help him take his game to the next level.

We’ll just have to wait and see!

You can see our former No. 3’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

The problem will always be transfer fee. Salary and the player wanted to come and play for us I'm 100% sure about it but transfer fee is going to be a problem if the numbers is the ones they are talking about https://t.co/JgLwYPEDeE — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) July 3, 2022