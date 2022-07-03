‘It means I say goodbye’ – Robbie Fowler weighs in on Mo Salah’s new Liverpool deal and makes ‘legend’ claim

Robbie Fowler has expressed his delight at the fact that Mo Salah has signed a contract extension at Liverpool but admitted that he’s now expecting to lose his status as the club’s leading Premier League goalscorer.

He also weighed in on whether he views the Egyptian King as a Reds legend and assessed how the No. 11 compares to previous Anfield favourites Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez.

“Liverpool may be joyfully saying hello to another three years of Mo Salah… but it means I say goodbye to my status as the club’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League!” Fowler wrote in his Mirror column.

“Actually, I’m delighted he’s ­staying. Regular readers of this column will have picked up on my thoughts that I don’t consider players as legends of any club, ­unless they show some real ­passion and commitment to that club.

“I know I’m probably in the ­minority, but I’ve always rejected the idea Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres are Liverpool legends.

“Neither of them stuck around long enough to ever be regarded like that.

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville involved in feisty social media spat regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future

“Both of them tainted their ­legacy in the ­manner they left the club, with both of them seeming desperate to go and prepared to screw the club over.

“I always thought Salah was in danger of doing that too, with the way things were dragging on over his contract negotiations and the way his agent seemed to be ­stirring up trouble.

“But fair play to him. The bottom line is, he wanted to stay – ­probably to smash all my records! – and that tells me he wants to become a proper Liverpool legend.”

Fowler netted 128 goals for the Reds in the Premier League meaning Mo Salah needs just 11 more goals to break his record and be out on his own as the club’s leading top-flight scorer.

In his five seasons at Anfield, the former AS Roma man has only failed to reach 20 league goals in one campaign.

It’s believed that the 30-year-old will be earning a weekly wage in the region of £350,000, but with how vitally important he has been for Jurgen Klopp’s side ever since signing in 2017, it’s clear that the club believe he’s worth every penny.

He looks as fit as ever and very rarely misses games through injury.

He may have already won every major trophy possible during his time at the club, but in the next three years he’ll be eager to do it all over again!

Sadio Mane left the club for Bayern Munich last month so Salah will now be looking to strike up a frightening partnership with new signing Darwin Nunez.

We can’t wait for three more years of the Egyptian King!

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business