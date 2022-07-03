James Pearce provides latest update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham

James Pearce has provided an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Merseyside recently and the popular journalist, who writes for The Athletic, confirmed that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘very interested’ in the central midfielder, but he will not be leaving the Bundesliga outfit this summer.

“Very interested. The England midfielder is a class act and it’s hard to believe he’s only just turned 19. However, he won’t be leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer. Having already sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City, the Bundesliga club don’t intend to lose another star name in the same window,” Pearce wrote in his Liverpool Mailbag.

“There will be serious competition for Bellingham’s signature in 2023. Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the race, with reports in Germany this week suggesting it would take €120 million (£103 million) to sign him. Bellingham doesn’t have a release clause and has three years left on his contract.

“Liverpool will certainly be in the conversation and it helps that Bellingham has a good relationship with captain Jordan Henderson from their time together with England.

“I don’t think that fee would scare Liverpool off as you’re talking about a player who could be at the heart of their midfield for a decade. However, the wage demands could be a potential stumbling block.”

Reds fans will be excited by Bellingham’s latest actions on social media after he liked Fabio Carvalho’s Instagram post which showed him being officially unveiled as a Liverpool player.

He does appear to be the perfect fit for the club – he has age on his side, has both ability and potential and is now a rather experienced player.

The former Birmingham City man is now a fully fledged England international and also played Champions League football for Dortmund last season.

He registered six goals and 14 assists for Germans last term but will be excited by the prospect of playing Premier League football.

As mentioned by Pearce, he will have a decent relationship with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold as a result of his time spent with the Three Lions and under the watchful eye of Klopp he has the potential to become a world beater.

He’s valued at around £100m so we’ll just have to wait and see if the owners are ready to fork out that much money for the talented youngster.

