Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville involved in feisty social media spat regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have been involved in a heated debate regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United.

It’s been reported recently that the Portugal international wants to leave Old Trafford this summer despite only returning to the club 12 months ago.

The Red Devils finished a whopping 44 points behind Liverpool last season and once again failed to secure qualification for the Champions League.

Carragher was therefore keen to weigh in on the news that the 37-year-old had handed in a transfer request and tweeted, “#Ronaldo did exactly what I thought he would do, score goals but make the team worse. The transfer request also kills the idea he turned down Man City because of his love for Man United😂”

The Scouser’s comment clearly touched one of Neville’s nerves and fuelled an emotional response.

“I get it , you’re full of yourselves but he can turn down City for United because he likes them more and still want to leave this summer. He left before but still loved the club. Enjoy Saturday night and your short period of success 👍,” the ex-United defender replied.

Our former No. 23 then labelled Neville as a clown as the spat continued.

“City didn’t want him you 🤡 and you’re the same fella who kept saying it was like Elvis had arrived in Manchester! Elvis has left the building 😂😂😂.”

The comical argument was then ended by the ex-Red Devil as he referenced a famous Elvis Presley lyric

“Little less conversation 🙏.”

It remains to be seen what will happen to the six-time Ballon d’Or in the coming weeks but it’s virtually impossible to replace someone of Ronaldo’s calibre.

In 38 appearances last term (across all competitions), the former Real Madrid and Juventus star netted 24 goals and registered three assists.

He may be nearing 40 years of age, but he’s not showing any signs of ageing and there will still be a number of clubs interested in his services if they have the funds to meet his wage demands.

His current deal is set to expire in 12 months time, but the Old Trafford outfit do have the option to extend it for a further year.

New boss Erik ten Hag will surely want Ronaldo involved in his debut season in the United hot seat, but at the moment his future looks very uncertain.

You can watch a summary of events below via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

What is Cristiano Ronaldo drama without @Carra23 and @GNev2 going at it 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7twVpCeWee — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 2, 2022

