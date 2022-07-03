Jurgen Klopp explains why Liverpool were ‘so keen for so long’ to sign Fabio Carvalho but calls for patience from Reds supporters

Jurgen Klopp has admitted his excitement at welcoming Fabio Carvalho to the club and claimed the Portugal youth international has the ability to ‘bring a stadium to it’s feet’.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss did warn Reds fans that they may need to be patient with the 19-year-old and it may be a while before they see the best of the attacking midfielder.

The German is confident that the teenager will settle quickly on Merseyside due to the fact that he will be sharing a dressing room ‘full of the best teachers in football’.

“It’s great to finally be able to welcome Fabio and to introduce him properly to our supporters,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“What a talent he is, hey? A player who can bring a stadium to its feet. He puts his personality into his performances, he is confident and adventurous with the ball, and he wants to make things happen.

“He is a versatile player for sure and is very much an attacking threat with his creativity and dynamism.

“It was a wonderful season for Fulham last year and Fabio was a worthy winner of the individual recognition he got as a result of that.

READ MORE: Liverpool-linked Jude Bellingham’s latest action on social media will excite Reds supporters

“It doesn’t really need saying, but it is worth reminding everyone that he will of course need patience. It’s a step up, but one we know he is more than capable of making, which is why we were so keen for so long to sign him for Liverpool.

“He has the perfect environment here to learn and develop. He has a dressing room full of the best teachers in football who will help him settle and adapt.

“With us, a player of Fabio’s profile will get opportunity along with space to improve, learn and develop further. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing him in a red jersey.”

He’s certainly one of the most exciting prospects in England at the moment and we’re delighted that he’s opted to sign for Liverpool.

He had a great campaign for Fulham last season, registering 10 goals and eight assists as Marco Silva’s side won the Championship and will therefore play Premier League football next season.

The Reds travel to Craven Cottage on the opening day and Carvalho will be hoping to earn some minutes against his former side.

We appeared to be very close to signing the Lisbon-born talent back in January, but the necessary paperwork wasn’t completed in time and the deal was therefore not completed.

The deal is now very much done and we can’t wait to see the No. 28 in the famous Red shirt next season.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business