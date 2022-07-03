Liverpool-linked Jude Bellingham’s latest action on social media will excite Reds supporters

Following the official unveiling of Fabio Carvalho at Liverpool today, the 19-year-old has took to social media to admit his excitement at joining the Reds.

And whilst the teenagers arrival is set to be the last of the incomings at Anfield this summer, another player linked with a move to Merseyside has liked Carvalho’s Instagram post which is bound to cause excitement amongst Reds fans.

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is the player that has been linked with a return to England after leaving Birmingham City for the Bundesliga outfit two years ago, and it’s believed that Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the central midfielder.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Achieve big things’ – Fabio Carvalho’s first Liverpool interview as he’s officially unveiled as a Red

The middle of the park is also believed to be the next area of the pitch that our German boss wants to strengthen and the England international would tick a lot of boxes.

The 19-year-old of course has age on his side, but he’s now a fully fledged international player and also has Champions League experience under his belt.

The Dortmund No. 22 wouldn’t come cheap, though, and with a contract at the German club that doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025, they can demand as much money as they want for his services.

Liverpool won’t be bullied in the transfer market, however, and will only sign the right player if they’re available at the right price.

It will be interesting to see what happens during the remainder of the window, but this could be a deal that is revisited in 12 months time.

You can see Bellingham’s social media activity via @LFCTransferRoom on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business