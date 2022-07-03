(Video) ‘Achieve big things’ – Fabio Carvalho’s first Liverpool interview as he’s officially unveiled as a Red

Liverpool have officially unveiled new signing Fabio Carvalho after he completed his move from Championship winners Fulham.

The Reds travel to Craven Cottage on the opening day of the Premier League season on August 6 and the Portugal U21 international will be looking to earn some minutes against his old side.

The 19-year-old registered 10 goals and eight assists for Marco Silva’s side and joins Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay in moving to Anfield this summer.

During his first interview with the club, he was keen to express his excitement to play for ‘one of the biggest clubs in the world’.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to be here at one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. So, I’m just happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” Carvalho told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Once you hear that Liverpool are interested, there’s only one thought in your mind, which is to join them and try to be in and around the team. Hopefully I can achieve big things.

“I spoke with everyone, and the manager, and it just felt so natural. When things become natural it’s just so much easier to make a decision.”

The teenager also made it clear that he’s used to playing attacking football with the London outfit and will look to continue his development under Jurgen Klopp.

“Marco Silva, the way he plays football and made us play football, is more like attacking football and getting goals, which is similar to how Liverpool play, which is to score goals and dominate games,” added Carvalho.

“That’s what I’m here to do, to be able to help the team with my assists, creativity and goals. I’m looking forward to it.”

The talented attacking midfielder will wear the No. 28 shirt during his debut campaign at the club.

He looks to have all the ability in the world and when training at the AXA Training Centre everyday and receiving top quality coaching from Klopp, Pep Lijnders and co, there’s no reason why he won’t turn into a real world beater for the Reds.

We certainly wish him all the best and look forward to seeing him show us what he’s made of.

You can watch a clip of his first interview below via @LFC on Twitter:

"I'm a bit speechless, to be fair. It's just an amazing feeling to be here." 🔴

