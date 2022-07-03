(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold admits his excitement at continuing to play alongside Mo Salah and the chance ‘to win more trophies’

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in attendance at Silverstone today watching the British Formula One Grand Prix alongside 140,000 other jubilant spectators.

The England international, who has a sponsorship deal with Red Bull, was interviewed by Sky Sports and was of course asked about the recent news of Mo Salah’s contract extension.

On Friday the Egyptian King signed a new three-year deal at Liverpool and will earn a reported £350,000 per week, ending speculation that he may leave the club for free in 12 months time.

Alexander-Arnold was keen to express his delight at the news and revealed he’s looking forward to picking up more silverware alongside the former AS Roma winger.

The fresh deal for the 30-year-old will see him become the highest paid player in Liverpool history, but he’s surely earned the right to earn that amount of money, hasn’t he?

It’s expected that Jurgen Klopp won’t make any more signings for the remainder of the window, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

