21-year-old Liverpool defender agrees personal terms with Premier League outfit – report

Neco Williams has agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest as he prepares to bring his Liverpool career to an end.

The Reds are reportedly holding out for £15m for the Wales international, however, which may be deemed too expensive for the newly-promoted side, that’s according to the report by Football Insider (via Caught Offside).

It’s believed that both clubs are now just waiting to reach an agreement over a suitable transfer fee.

Steve Cooper’s side are wanting to strengthen the right-back spot after failing to secure the signing of Djed Spence following his successful spell on loan at the City Ground from Middlesborough last term.

Williams spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship winners Fulham and will once again be seeking regular first-team football in the new campaign.

Wales qualified for their first World Cup finals since 1958 recently so the Academy graduate will therefore be looking to gain more experience and play as many minutes as possible to ensure he’s a part of the squad heading to Qatar in November.

The 21-year-old clearly has ability and has the potential to succeed in the top-flight, but when he’s competing alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold for a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s side, his chances would remain limited in the upcoming campaign.

Liverpool have also added another right-back to the squad with the signing of 18-year-old Scotsman Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen which looks to have ultimately forced our No. 76 out of the club.

If the rumours are accurate and he does leave the club, then we wish him all the best for the future!

