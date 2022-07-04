AFCON date changed once again meaning Liverpool will be without African players during the Premier League campaign

Losing Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita was a tough issue to tackle last season but it won’t be the last time we are without players for AFCON.

As reported by African journalist Usher Komugisha: ‘The next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will take place in January/February 2024 from June/July next year because of the heavy rains in Ivory Coast during this period.

‘This decision was made today by the CAF Executive Committee that met in Rabat, Morocco. #AFCON’.

There were plans for the tournament to be held during the summer months, something that would not hinder Jurgen Klopp and his squad during the normal campaign.

However, it appears these plans have now been changed and we will once again have to cope with the absence of some of our biggest stars – especially now that our Egyptian King has confirmed he will be at the club in 2024.

It’s certainly not ideal and will once again cause issues with selection and squad depth, although we coped well with it this season – this is a headache that the boss could really do without.

