Curtis Jones’ latest social media post emphasises how eager he is to impress at Liverpool this season

Curtis Jones has emphasised his hunger to succeed at Liverpool this season with his latest social media post.

The midfielder has been a member of Jurgen Klopp’s first team squad for a number of seasons now and has proved on plenty of occasions that he has the ability to shine at his boyhood club despite never really being a regular starter.

He’s yet to return to Merseyside for pre season training with his club, but it appears that he’s took it upon himself to get in tip top shape.

He’s expected to return to the AXA Training Centre this weekend and has tweeted four images of himself working hard in the sunshine alongside the caption ‘I’m Ready!’.

READ MORE: Martin Skrtel explains what the ‘perfect step’ for Liverpool would be when Jurgen Klopp leaves the club

You do get the feeling that this season is a huge one for the Academy graduate.

The club are believed to be wanting to strengthen their midfield options in the near future, so it’s down to him to prove that he deserves to be a part of Jurgen Klopp’s long term plans.

The 21-year-old made 27 appearances for the Reds last term, registering one goal and four assists.

He does, of course, have time on his side, but let’s hope he can perform consistently in the upcoming campaign and prove that he has a future at Anfield.

You can see our No. 17’s post below via his official Twitter page: