(Images) Alisson Becker enjoys a cowboy inspired holiday with his family ahead of his return to Liverpool for pre-season

For many of the Liverpool squad, they have enjoyed the five-star treatment this summer but Alisson Becker is a little bit different.

Instead of the pools, nightclubs and resorts, it appears as though our No.1 has been wanting to get back in touch with nature this summer and has been living out his inner cowboy dreams.

Uploading images to his Twitter account, alongside the caption: ‘Becker’s holidays!!’, the 29-year-old has been seen spending time with cows, horses and dogs on what looks like a farm.

Images of the Brazilian wearing a Stetson hat and riding a horse are perfect examples of the unique and endearing nature of our goalkeeper.

With pre-season already starting for many of his teammates, the stopper has entered his final week of relaxation before the hard work starts over for him once again.

It’s going to be another long and grueling campaign ahead for the former Roma man and let’s hope he’s fully rested, ahead of his pursuit to aid Jurgen Klopp’s squad’s challenge for more silverware.

You can view the images of Alisson’s holiday via his Twitter account:

