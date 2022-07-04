(Images) Liverpool’s away shirt ‘leaked’ as wavy white number does the rounds on social media

Signings have been made, transfer rumours are in full flow, pre-season has begun and now we have a kit leak to complete a Liverpool summer.

With a month to go until the Premier League campaign begins, we have only had one of our kits for next season revealed and now it looks like the away strip is close to being announced.

There have been several leaks but these images from Twitter user esvaphane, look to confirm what the away kit will look like.

The white design is contrasted with the seemingly multi-coloured waves on the shirt, that is accompanied with similar panelling to the home strip that has been released.

Black cuffs look to again have the ‘YNWA’ soundwave text across them and there is a plain white area on the back for names, numbers and our European under-the-number charity branding.

There are no socks or shorts in the image but it will likely see a more conservative black short and white sock combination, to tone down the exuberant design on the shirt.

You can view the images of Liverpool’s new kit via @esvaphane on Twitter:

💥 Liverpool 22-23 away jersey leaked! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Cc1RZ2sKn7 — esvaphane (@esvaphane) July 4, 2022

