(Images) Trent Alexander-Arnold mixes with the rich and famous during F1 race at Silverstone

Trent Alexander-Arnold already has a name for himself as one of the greatest right-backs to ever play the game and his status was clear at Silverstone.

Invited to come and watch the F1 as part of his sponsorship deal with Red Bull, our No.66 was snapped with various celebrities throughout his star-studded day.

Whether it be Liverpool royalty in former defender Sami Hyypia, where both men looked equally as pleased to meet the other Red in the image.

Or with a driver from the Oracle Red Bull F1 team Max Verstappen, as the pair swapped shirts in a show of support for one another’s craft.

It was clear that the Scouser in our team was a star attraction on the grid and in the media areas, even posing with Manchester United fan and rapper – Stormzy.

It’s safe to assume that the 23-year-old enjoyed his day out and will no doubt have enjoyed meeting some people of similar standing to him, in the sporting and celebrity world.

