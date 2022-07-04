James Pearce on ‘envy among the other senior players’ with Mo Salah’s new deal and how much he can earn per week

Handing Mo Salah a new contract has always been touted as a move that could see his Liverpool teammates become jealous and ask for more money themselves.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce commented on the mood within the squad and the possible wages that the 30-year-old could earn: ‘There’s certainly no sense of envy among the other senior players in the dressing room. Their attitude is that he deserves every penny.

‘Salah was eager to commit to a host of performance-related bonuses linked to lofty goal and assist targets — a clear sign of his confidence. If they are triggered he could earn closer to £400,000 per week’.

It’s certainly refreshing to hear that our worries may not be realised and that the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room can appreciate that this is a special scenario.

With bonuses being so heavily involved in the deal and the Egyptian King having such a strong work ethic anyway, there’s very little chance he will down tools during this contract.

We are blessed to have a great player, under an amazing manager and within a special squad, all of whom will be willing to work together for the greater good.

