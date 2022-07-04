Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s ‘top priority’ as we look to agree a ‘new contract’ for ‘England’s best centre half’

Joe Gomez has had a stuttering couple of seasons for Liverpool but there’s no doubting the trust that the club has in him.

As reported by Sky Sports News: ‘Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is in talks over a new contract at Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp looks to stave off interest from a number of other Premier League clubs.

‘Gomez’s current deal still has two years left to run, but Sky Sports News has been told it is a top priority for new sporting director Julian Ward to secure Gomez’s future.

‘Klopp and his coaching staff consider Gomez to be England’s best centre half, and even though he has struggled for game-time since recovering from a serious knee injury two years ago, he is still very much part of Klopp’s plans’.

It’s a massive confidence boost for our No.12 and a clear indication of the trust that Jurgen Klopp has in his ability to play at the heart of his defence.

The long term plan looks to be a partnership of the 25-year-old and Ibou Konate, with a view of them replacing Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip once both men retire or depart Merseyside.

Now it’s up to the former Charlton Athletic man to get over his injuries and attempt to record a run of games and performances in the side, to reward the trust that appears to have been placed in him.

