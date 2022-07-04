Mo Salah’s decision to stay at Liverpool has saved the club money in the long run, says journalist

There will and has been raised eyebrows over Mo Salah’s new contract and wages but one journalist believes that Liverpool have got a good deal with the 30-year-old.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Dominic King from The Daily Mail said: “Doing the figures, over three years that deal is about £63m.

“If Liverpool wanted to sign one of the best strikers in the world, it would be £100m-plus and then wages on top.

“When you’ve already got one of the best in the world, it makes economic sense to do the deal to keep him.

“He wants to be the top goalscorer of all time for Liverpool, that tells you what his mind is like and his approach to work.

“There will be no way he thinks he’s made it now he’s signed this contract.”

There’s no question that having the Egyptian King in your team makes you better and he will continue to provide some big moments for Jurgen Klopp and our supporters.

Money was always going to be a major factor in this deal though and by allowing the likes of Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino to leave the club, we freed up money that could be used on our No.11.

Signing a replacement would have been a big risk, especially when combined with the recent arrivals of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, so this option was possibly the safest and maybe even the most cost effective.

It’s up to the former Roma forward to now recapture some of the form we have become very used to seeing and to hopefully help take us to more silverware next season.

