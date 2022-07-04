(Video) “I thought that was just the warm-up” – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in high spirits as pre-season training begins

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks set to play out his contract at Liverpool this season and will perhaps hope he can be offered a new deal.

Our No.15 will be hoping for more game time in this campaign and that he can fill the space that seems to be on offer for a new centre-midfielder at the club.

If this is to be his year though, the 28-year-old will need to start well, impress during pre-season and wait for his chance in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

As shown in the video, the former Arsenal man was making light work of the sprinting work that was required and had a comical answer to the camera.

After being caught taking a breather, the England international said: “I thought that was just the warm-up!”.

It’s great that he remains to be in such good spirits and there’s no doubting that he is a popular member of the squad and will be a great addition to the dressing room.

You can watch the video of Oxlade-Chamberlain via @LFC on Twitter:

"I thought that was just the warm-up" 🤣 Enjoying being back, @Alex_OxChambo? 😅 pic.twitter.com/743aRyMxCA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 4, 2022

