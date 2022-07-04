(Video) Luis Diaz put through his paces in training as he reunites with his Liverpool teammates for pre-season

Luis Diaz had a dramatic four months with Liverpool last season and will be eager to impress in his first full campaign.

Cameras were present as the lads reunited for the first day of pre-season training and our No.23 was filmed entering the building, saying hello to Joe Gomez and beginning some exercises in the gym.

The Colombian looked to be in good spirits and why shouldn’t he be excited at the prospect of attempting to win more silverware with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Failure for his nation to qualify for this year’s World Cup will mean that the 25-year-old can enjoy a mid-season break in this campaign too, so many will have earmarked him for an influential role in the squad.

There will be some expectation that the attacker can help Darwin Nunez settle into life on Merseyside too, as we look to build a new front three for the future.

All the hard work starts now though and it’s going to be an exciting prospect to watch whatever this year has to offer.

You can watch the video of Diaz via @LFC on Twitter:

