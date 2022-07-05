Darwin Nunez will have to adapt to Liverpool’s style of play and Jurgen Klopp won’t sway from “our identity is intensity”

Darwin Nunez may fill the mould of a big centre forward but he will be expected to put in as many miles as the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

This is something that was discussed by James Pearce in The Athletic: ‘Liverpool’s mantra of “our identity is intensity” won’t change. Darwin Nunez will adjust to what’s demanded from him off the ball — Klopp and his staff don’t have any concerns about that. How quickly he starts games is down to him but I don’t envisage a long adaptation period. I think he’s got all the attributes required to make a massive impression at Anfield.

‘The manager wants his team to be unpredictable so there are bound to be tactical tweaks for the season ahead’.

On paper, it may seem that the German hasn’t swayed from his traditional 4-3-3 formation and tactics since his arrival in 2015 but there have been many tweaks in the last seven years.

It probably isn’t a huge worry of our supporters that the Uruguayan forward isn’t mobile enough for our system, especially after watching his performances against us for Benfica in the Champions League.

Time will tell for this quandary but there is no reason to have any major worries that our transfer team wouldn’t have weighed up all potential issues for the 23-year-old.

