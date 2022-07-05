Divock Origi’s transfer to AC Milan confirmed as his departure from Liverpool is finalised, ending his eight-year stay

Divock Origi’s departure from Liverpool was already confirmed but he has now been finally confirmed as an AC Milan player.

The news was confirmed with a post on the website of his new club: ‘AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Divock Origi. The Belgian has signed a contract with the Club until 30 June 2026.

‘Born in Ostend, Belgium, on 18 April 1995, Origi developed in the Youth Sectors of Genk and Lille before making his first-team debut for the French club in 2013. After scoring 16 goals in 89 appearances for Lille, he moved to Liverpool, where, in his first two seasons, he found the net 21 times in 77 appearances. He was then loaned to Wolfsburg, where he scored seven goals in 36 matches. He returned to The Reds in 2018 and went on to make a further 98 appearances and net another 20 goals. There was no shortage of trophy success, either, as he won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup’.

READ MORE: James Pearce confirms that ‘Liverpool want to hold on to’ Caoimhin Kelleher for ‘another year at least before he moves on’

Although we all knew it was coming, it’s still a strange feeling to see the Belgian in the shirt of another team.

We’ve all said our goodbyes to the 27-year-old and now it’s time for him to start his next footballing chapter in Italy, coincidentally the place where he scored his last Champions League goal for the Reds.

Seeing as the other three were scored in the Madrid final against Tottenham Hotspur and a brace against Barcelona in the semi-final, it seems like fate the only other would be scored in his new home.

We’re all going to miss the club legend and let’s hope that our paths cross again, so he can receive another warm welcome from our adoring supporters.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business