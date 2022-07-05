Fabio Carvalho reveals his dad’s love for one current Liverpool star

Fabio Carvalho has shared his father’s admiration of Liverpool’s big-money summer signing of Darwin Nunez following the Uruguayan’s £64m move to England.

The former Benfica man enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Eagles last term, finding the back of the net 34 times across 41 occasions (across all competitions).

“Yeah, he’s good. My dad is a big fan of Benfica as well and he loves him!” the teenager told liverpoolfc.com. “So, I’m sure my dad is happy as well that I’ll be able to play with him. He’s a great signing and I’m sure I’ll be too as well.”

The 23-year-old has attracted quite the fanbase already in Merseyside with Mo Salah also admitting his excitement at the prospect of working alongside the Primeira Liga’s top goalscorer last season in the forward line.

Having lost one of the world’s most prominent attackers in Sadio Mane after the Senegalese international made clear his intention to seek out a new challenge in the Bundesliga, we couldn’t have acted more decisively by signing one of Europe’s most promising talents in Nunez and extending our No.11’s terms at Anfield.

There will be an adjustment period for the man greatly admired by his fellow summer signing’s father, yet there would appear to be plenty of reasons as to why we should remain more than hopeful about the No.27 enjoying a successful maiden campaign in the Premier League.

