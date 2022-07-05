Fixtures against Manchester United and Everton are two of four Liverpool games rescheduled for TV

Four of Liverpool’s opening Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled in order for them to be shown live on TV.

The Reds get their league campaign underway at Craven Cottage when they travel to face last season’s Championship winners Fulham – a game that had already been selected for television, as to had Jurgen Klopp’s side’s game against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on August 31.

Liverpool’s second game of the season against Crystal Palace will now be shown live on Sky Sports Monday Night Football on August 15 and their trip to Old Trafford seven days later will also be accessible for viewers from the comfort of their own couch.

The Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park is still set to take place on Saturday September 3, but kick off has been brought forward to 12:30pm.

And the last of the amended fixtures is the trip to Stamford Bridge – the clash with with Thomas Tuchel’s side was set to take place on Saturday September 17, but it will now take place the following day with a 4:30pm kick off.

With us playing such entertaining football and tasting so much success in recent seasons, it’s no surprise that the TV companies are wanting to show our fixtures.

Liverpool’s home games against Bournemouth (August 27) and Wolves (September 10) are the only two fixtures that haven’t been selected for the television so far.

You can see confirmation of the fixture changes below via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter:

Four fixture changes for #LFC…. Crystal Palace (H) 8pm, Mon Aug 15 (Sky Sports).

Man United (A) 8pm, Mon Aug 22 (Sky Sports).

Everton (A) 12.30pm, Sat Sep 3 (BT Sport).

Chelsea (A) 4.30pm, Sun Sep 18 (Sky Sports). — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 5, 2022

