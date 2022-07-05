‘I’m a bit speechless’ – Fabio Carvalho makes ‘biggest’ Liverpool claim as pre-season begins

The arrival of Jurgen Klopp and the revolution that ensued at Liverpool has undoubtedly made the club a top destination for prospective signings once more.

Fabio Carvalho certainly confirmed as much with his assessment of the Reds as ‘one of the biggest clubs in the world’ following his switch away from London-based outfit Fulham.

“I’m a bit speechless, to be fair. It’s just an amazing feeling to be here at one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest,” the 19-year-old told the club’s official website. “So, I’m just happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Portuguese starlet arrives having developed a stellar reputation with Marco Silva’s men, playing a key role in their return to the English top-flight by registering 19 goal contributions in 38 games (across all competitions).

Barring the addition of a quality midfielder, it could be argued that we’ve had as close to a perfect window as was possible – especially after the club confirmed a long-awaited contract extension for Mo Salah.

With links persisting nonetheless between ourselves and highly-admired Bundesliga talent Jude Bellingham, one can only hope that our reputation as one of the biggest sides in world football, well-earned under our German tactician, can prove to be pivotal in the pursuit of the England international.

We have every reason to believe that we’re capable of signing the Borussia Dortmund man – should wages not prove prohibitive – and adding yet further quality to a squad that is embracing its next evolutionary stage under Klopp and Co.

