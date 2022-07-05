James Milner ready for pre-season ‘number 21’ as he prepares to win the lactate test once again

James Milner’s contract extension meant that he could return to Liverpool for his favourite part of the season, once again.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 36-year-old wrote: ‘Back with the boys for number 21, let’s have it 💪 #YNWA #herewegoagain’.

Our vice captain is known for being the King of the lactate tests and his extraordinary levels of fitness are often shown off in this period of the season.

He’s not in the squad to be a good runner and his role within the dressing room is vital to the success that has been achieved by Jurgen Klopp’s squad in the past four seasons.

Our No.7 will be out to show everyone that age is just a number, yet again, and will be ready to perform whenever called upon in this campaign.

Fitness, leadership and footballing talent aren’t a bad trio of attributes to have associated with your name and we certainly have all that in the Leeds-born veteran.

You can view the message from Milner via his Twitter account:

