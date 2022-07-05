Klopp u-turn could change transfer fate of beloved Liverpool star as PL interest shown – report

Jurgen Klopp and his team are reportedly prepared to see Nat Phillips go out on loan once more with Bournemouth said to remain keen on the Englishman’s services.

This update comes courtesy of Football Insider, with the publication claiming that Scott Parker hopes to reunite the 25-year-old with his former centre-back partner in Lloyd Kelly at the Dorset-based outfit.

The Merseysiders were thought to be keen on the idea of securing a £15m fee for the centre-half this summer.

A significant outlay on Darwin Nunez, not to mention Mo Salah’s lucrative new deal, will have no doubt inspired some desire from us to recoup funds via player sales in line with our general commitment to sustainability under FSG.

The departure of Sadio Mane will have helped to a certain extent, though further outgoings in the form of Neco Williams and Phillips were expected to restore finances.

The securing of a loan fee, perhaps with a commitment to buy the player attached, would serve us well in the long-run, of course, particularly with there being a lack of willingness to arrange further incomings until the next summer.

