Liverpool announce further pre-season friendly for this year’s calendar, alongside the six games played by the first team

Liverpool’s pre-season schedule looks to be filled, as Jurgen Klopp’s team prepare to travel around the world this month.

His squad will face Manchester United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, Manchester City and Strasbourg – before the Premier League season starts with a trip to Fulham.

There has now been a further game added to the schedule with confirmation that a Liverpool XI are set to face Kidderminster Harriers on the 22nd of July.

As reported on their club’s website: ‘HARRIERS are delighted to confirm that Premier League and European giants Liverpool will send an XI Aggborough for a pre-season friendly contest.

‘The six-time European Cup winners have been one of English football’s powerhouses for decades, boasting a prestigious and productive Academy that has developed some of the world’s finest talents.

‘Among them, of course, is Rhys Williams who spent a season on loan at the start of his career before going on to feature in the Premier League and Europe for the Anfield outfit’.

It will be great for Rhys Williams to make a return to the club where he made such a positive impact on loan and for some of the fringe members of the travelling squad for our tour, to get more game time with their peers.

It’s not known what squad will be on show but it’s set to be a happy return for our 21-year-old defender.

