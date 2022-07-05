Liverpool have held talks with £34 million Dutch international as 23-year-old plots a move to the Premier League

Liverpool may still want to add one more option to their forward line, to help cope with the departures of Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

As reported by Marco Timmer in Voetbal International (via Sport Bible): ‘Liverpool understand PSV would want £34 million for their Dutch forward and have already held talks with his agent.

‘The Reds have already set aside significant financial outlay to sign Darwin Nuñez, so PSV could have priced Liverpool out of this race by demanding such a figure’.

It’s likely that this report is correct though, as we have all but confirmed that the club will not be spending any more money this summer and that the arrivals are finished.

This won’t stop rumours from occurring though but for the 23-year-old to also be linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Leeds United – does suggest that this could be the work of the player’s agent pushing a move to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp may be interested in the man with 36 goal involvements in 47 games for PSV last season but it seems unlikely a move will occur, in this window at least.

