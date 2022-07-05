Liverpool set Nat Phillips valuation but are willing to ‘sanction another temporary move for a loan fee’ – James Pearce

Nat Phillips shone during his loan spell with Bournemouth last season but there hasn’t been a new move for the defender sorted, as of yet.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic: ‘Liverpool value Phillips at around £15 million. Bournemouth want to keep him after his impressive loan spell helped them clinch promotion back to the Premier League but they don’t want to pay that much and would prefer another loan.

‘Phillips is set to start pre-season with Liverpool and then his future should become clearer in the next few weeks. If there’s not an acceptable permanent offer for the 25-year-old centre-back then Liverpool will sanction another temporary move for a loan fee’.

READ MORE: Divock Origi’s transfer to AC Milan confirmed as his departure from Liverpool is finalised, ending his eight-year stay

It had been rumoured that Jurgen Klopp saw the 25-year-old as a long-term replacement for Joel Matip, who is presumed to be the first of our four current centre-backs to eventually leave the club.

However, it seems as though we now have set a price that would be enough for the former Bolton defender leave the club, if not a loan would be acceptable, this points to the fact that there isn’t a long-term future for him at Anfield.

No supporter will ever forget the role of our No.47 in the season where injuries crippled our squad and if he is to depart, on a short or long term deal, we would all only wish him the very best for the future.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business