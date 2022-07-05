Martin Skrtel on why he thinks Sadio Mane left Liverpool and admits that he ‘also had that feeling’ before his departure

Martin Skrtel left Liverpool in 2016 but thinks he has a good insight as to why Sadio Mane left the club this summer.

Speaking with The Athletic, the 37-year-old said: “It is difficult to leave a club like Liverpool because if you are there, if you’re doing well like he was doing, and we can call him legend because of what he achieved in the club, it’s brilliant.

“But I think each player, at a certain stage of his career, has a feeling that you need to change. You need some maybe new motivation, a new challenge.

“After eight and a half years (with Liverpool), I also had that feeling like, ‘Oh, maybe I should change something’ to find a different kind of experience.

“I’m pretty sure it wasn’t an easy decision for him to leave the club. But he gave his maximum and did really well for the club, and now all you can do is wish him luck. If they (Bayern Munich) play in the future against Liverpool, I hope he won’t be at his best!”

It was never going to be a sinister reason as to why either man left Anfield, as we know that they both had very fond memories and experiences with the club.

Sometimes it is time for a change and when the Senegalese forward was offered a move to a great club and on a much improved wage, why not?

He’d won everything on offer for Jurgen Klopp’s team and now it’s time for pastures new.

That will never take away from his legacy and our former No.10 will always be remembered as a Liverpool legend.

