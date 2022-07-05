Neco Williams still hasn’t reported for Liverpool training despite being listed by the club as an attendee

Although the whole squad hasn’t returned to Liverpool’s pre-season training yet, we were led to believe that Neco Williams would be in the group that was first to attend.

It was previously announced that the Welshman would be amongst the first group of players at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, as welcome back sessions were held this week.

However, as reported by Jack Lusby, this hasn’t been the case: ‘Interesting to see Neco Williams not yet back at #LFC despite being announced for day one of pre-season.

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez will have to adapt to Liverpool’s style of play and Jurgen Klopp won’t sway from “our identity is intensity”

‘Seemingly still abroad amid interest from Forest, who are currently based in Spain.

‘Claims on Monday that he has already agreed personal terms’.

There’s been no secret in the fact that Fulham and Nottingham Forest have been interested in signing the 21-year-old this summer and an Anfield exit seems almost inevitable at this point.

Seeing as the right-back is supposedly in Spain at the moment though, this may suggest that these potential transfers are a little far off being completed.

For the club to announce that they expected the No.76 to be present but for him to not be in training though, is a little strange.

It’s probably formalities over a soon to be completed deal but let’s hope that there’s nothing to do with possible downed tools or forcing a move away from the club.

You can view the update on Williams via @LusbyJack on Twitter:

Interesting to see Neco Williams not yet back at #LFC despite being announced for day one of pre-season. Seemingly still abroad amid interest from Forest, who are currently based in Spain. Claims on Monday that he has already agreed personal terms. https://t.co/O8fRHjuhp9 — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 5, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business