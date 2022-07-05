(Photo) Fabinho & Rebeca Tavares make Liverpool fan’s day with superb holiday gesture

One Liverpool fan will have enjoyed a holiday to remember after bumping into holding midfielder Fabinho in the Balearic Islands.

After enjoying a kickabout abroad, the lucky supporter and his partner were snapped enjoying a meal with the Brazilian international and his wife, Rebeca Tavares, in what must have surely been a surreal experience.

It’s another perfect demonstration of the close connection between our support and the players – a reality that many would no doubt be inclined to argue is perhaps unique to Jurgen Klopp’s outfit, particularly following the German’s arrival.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of The Anfield Buzz:

