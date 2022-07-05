(Photo) Fabinho & Rebeca Tavares make Liverpool fan’s day with superb holiday gesture

One Liverpool fan will have enjoyed a holiday to remember after bumping into holding midfielder Fabinho in the Balearic Islands.

After enjoying a kickabout abroad, the lucky supporter and his partner were snapped enjoying a meal with the Brazilian international and his wife, Rebeca Tavares, in what must have surely been a surreal experience.

It’s another perfect demonstration of the close connection between our support and the players – a reality that many would no doubt be inclined to argue is perhaps unique to Jurgen Klopp’s outfit, particularly following the German’s arrival.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of The Anfield Buzz:

A fan bumped into Fab & his wife while in the Balearic Islands and not only did he take a photo with him and have a kick about on the beach but they also had dinner together with the fan and his wife! Things you love to see @_fabinhotavares @reebecatavares ❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/j451wCnPnl — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) July 5, 2022