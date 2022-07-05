‘Those are things I really love’ – Liverpool legend Divock Origi explains the reasons behind why he opted for AC Milan switch following Liverpool exit

Divock Origi has explained the reasons why he decided to join AC Milan after his Liverpool contract expired recently.

The Belgium international is recognised as a Reds legend by many after scoring a number of huge goals for the club and winning every major trophy possible during his time at Anfield.

The former No. 27 was officially announced by the Serie A champions earlier today and explained why he was eager to join Stefano Pioli’s side.

“Being able to win is the biggest thing, as well as seeing the process of building a team, being able to win championships, what it takes to win and be able to perform in difficult moments and big moments,” the former Lille man told AC Milan (via the Liverpool Echo).

“All these things led to me having more experience and 27 is a very nice age: you feel like your body is getting better and better.

“The first conversation I had on a club level (with director of football Frederic Massara and technical director Paolo Maldini), it was so nice to speak to them and see their vision and how the club is evolving.

“Playing here and being able to get that atmosphere at San Siro was always a special feeling. I saw the way the team played, the way the coach managed the team, the way the fans are, the history in the club: all these things are elements that led to me being able to come here and join the club.”

The forward netted the winning goal in our 2-1 defeat of the Rossoneri at the San Siro back in December.

During the game, the 27-year-old got a sense of the atmosphere that can be generated inside the iconic stadium and he has explained that the noise inside the ground was something that blew him and some of his teammates away.

“You could feel the history and how mythical it was to be able to play there,” he added.

“At the time for us [Liverpool], we played in a special stadium and you could see all the players looking and admiring. You could feel the football culture and it is the small details like the fans and the way they know the club. Those are things I really love – they really care a lot about the club.”

Despite us basically knowing for sometime that he was heading to AC and he’d played his last game for the club, it’s still hard to see big Divock in another shirt.

He may not have really been a regular starter at the club, but no matter when he played, you got the feeling that he was going to score and he always gave his best.

That’s all you ask for from players at your club and we’re delighted that he’s completed a move to another massive European club in the shape of AC.

We wish him all the best for the future – YNWA, Divock.

