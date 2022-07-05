Trent Alexander-Arnold sends touching five-word message to Liverpool record holder following his departure from the club

Ben Woodburn has confirmed his departure from Liverpool and thanked the club for the past 16 years.

The 22-year-old has signed a one-year deal with Championship outfit Preston North End recently after his Reds contract expired and he wasn’t offered a fresh deal.

He took to Instagram earlier today and posted a picture alongside the caption, ’16 years at this amazing club! Thankyou for everything @liverpoolfc’.

A number of Liverpool players commented on the Welshman’s post including Jordan Henderson, Nat Phillips and Tyler Morton, but it was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s five-word message that caught the attention of many.

The Scouser in our Team commented, ‘My brother what a journey ❤️’.

The pair spent their early days in the first-team together as they progressed and seeked a future under Jurgen Klopp at the club.

Their careers have obviously gone very differently so far, with our No. 66 enjoying ultimate success winning the Premier League and Champions League and becoming one of the best players in the world in his position, whilst Woodburn had to seek regular first-team minutes away from Anfield on loan at clubs like Blackpool, Sheffield United and Hearts.

It’s always sad to see a player that clearly loves the club leave, but hopefully he can impress at Deepdale and we may see him back in the Premier League very soon.

All the best, Ben!

