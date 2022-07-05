(Video) Ex-Liverpool player’s press conference halted by ultras whilst he is unveiled as manager of his first club

It was supposed to be a landmark day in the managerial career of one former Liverpool player but it was marred by events during his press conference.

Albert Riera was being formally unveiled as manager of Olimpija Ljubljana and held a press conference with the gathered media, which soon came to an abrupt end.

Ultras from the Slovenian club’s fanbase stormed the media room and soon circled the Spaniard during his interviews.

READ MORE: Vitezslav Jaros completes his loan move away from the club and becomes another youngster to search for first-team football

Thanks to Twitter user @partidazocope, the footage has been shared online alongside the caption: ‘The ultras of Olimpija Ljubiljana expel Albert Riera in his presentation as the new coach of the club’.

It looks like the 40-year-old has a bit of work to do in order to win over the supporters at his new club, with the club finishing third in the last campaign.

This does seem a little unfair on the man to step through the door and already have such a headache to deal with, ahead of what looks to be a volatile atmosphere from his new team’s fans.

You can watch the video of Riera via @partidazocope on Twitter:

😡 ¡¡¡LAMENTABLE!!! 😱 Los ultras del Olimpija Ljubiljana expulsan a Albert Riera en su presentación como nuevo entrenador del club 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/hbpNG2cO5Q — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 4, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business