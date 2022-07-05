(Video) Jurgen Klopp full of hugs and smiles as he reunites with the Liverpool squad after their summer break

Jurgen Klopp was a surprise omission from day one of Liverpool’s pre-season but he made a speedy return.

The boss wasn’t pictured with the squad on their first day back at the AXA Training Centre but he was front and centre as the players stepped foot on the turf, for the first time this season.

It feels as though the last campaign has just ended but there has been around five weeks since they last played together competitively and now preparations have begun for the next meaningful game.

READ MORE: Liverpool have held talks with £34 million Dutch international as 23-year-old plots a move to the Premier League

In a month’s time we will be facing Fulham in the Premier League and all focus will be on ensuring that we are ready for a quick start.

It’s safe to say that the 55-year-old was happy to see everyone once again, with big hugs saved for the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ben Davies.

This is the time of the year when the hard work put in can be better rewarded further down the line and it’s up to the coaches and managerial staff to ensure that we have the best start possible.

You can watch the video of Klopp via @LFC on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business