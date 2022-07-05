(Video) Liverpool fans will love hilarious contrast between Diaz & Ramsay in pre-season clip

Luis Diaz looked to be thoroughly enjoying his return to the Liverpool squad ahead of the resumption of club football as he was clipped engaging in some light cycling work alongside new boy, Calvin Ramsay.

The Scot’s contrastingly more rigid approach is certainly understandable, of course, as he gets used to his new surroundings following a switch away from Aberdeen.

After a more than impressive start to life midway through the campaign last term from our No.23, there’ll be a great deal of excitement about what our winter signing can achieve this coming season in the famous red shirt.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: