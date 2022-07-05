(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain admits Nunez already reminds him of 22-goal Liverpool teammate: ‘Don’t try and get in a race with him’

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has already warned his fellow Liverpool teammates against getting in a race with Darwin Nunez as pre-season rolls in.

The Englishman shared his expectation for the Uruguayan to make an impact at Anfield none too dissimilar from that made by former FC Porto star, Luis Diaz.

The Colombian, who registered 22 goals last term with both the Portuguese outfit and the Reds, enjoyed a phenomenal start to life in the famous red shirt after trading the Primeira Liga for the Premier League midway through the 2021/22 season; an astute signing by Jurgen Klopp’s men that supercharged their pursuit of a historic quadruple.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Don’t try to get into a race with @Darwinn99 😅@Alex_OxChambo talks #LFCPreSeason, @MoSalah's renewal and aims for 2022/23 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 5, 2022