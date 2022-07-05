(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain explains why Van Dijk & Konate are wary of one Liverpool signing

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has shared that both Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were made to feel somewhat wary of Darwin Nunez following a challenging set of clashes with the Uruguayan during last year’s Champions League quarter-final ties with Benfica.

Liverpool emerged the victors from their meeting with the Eagles, though the No.27 made life more than difficult for the eventual finalists, scoring twice across both legs.

The addition of the former Penarol hitman will no doubt provide some relief to the pair, of course, though the striker is sure to keep the pair on their toes in training ahead of the start of the next campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

