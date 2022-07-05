(Video) “Too much paella” – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain savagely mocks his Liverpool teammate during pre-season training

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is certainly not a quiet member of the Liverpool squad and seemed in high spirits on his return to Merseyside.

Whilst the squad were put through their paces in the AXA Training Centre gym, Adrian was handed the opportunity to try out the treadmill.

Watching his Spanish teammate in action, our No.15 couldn’t help but shout to him: “One thirty-one mate, what’s going on?

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp full of hugs and smiles as he reunites with the Liverpool squad after their summer break

“Too much paella or something, what’s going on?!”

It was of course all said as a joke by the midfielder, who was not long before trying to brush off how ‘easy’ he thought the tests were for him.

This time of the season is often known as one of the least enjoyable for players and so characters like the 28-year-old will be vital for squad moral at this moment.

Despite this possibly being his last season at Anfield, there’s no signs that the former Arsenal man is ready to down tools yet.

You can watch the video of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adrian via LFC TV.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business