Vitezslav Jaros completes his loan move away from the club and becomes another youngster to search for first-team football

It’s hard to believe we have any academy players left at this rate, as Vitezslav Jaros has become the latest to complete a loan move away from the club.

As reported by Liverpool’s website: ‘Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has joined Stockport County on loan until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

‘The 20-year-old has made the switch to the newly promoted League Two outfit on a temporary basis, having spent the second half of last season with Notts County in the National League’.

READ MORE: James Milner ready for pre-season ‘number 21’ as he prepares to win the lactate test once again

The goalkeeper hasn’t made the move for a full season on this occasion but the opportunity to play in the football league will certainly be beneficial.

It’s a tough balance for the club to make a decision on whether to strengthen their academy, improve the player or perhaps help them make their next move and step on their footballing journey.

When a player gets to 20-year-old without first-team experience at Anfield, it becomes increasingly likely that their career is destined to be spent elsewhere.

Best of luck to the Czech Republic stopper and let’s hope he can shine in Stockport.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business