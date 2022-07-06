Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on his ‘very technically gifted’ 19-year-old teammate and his excitement to see him play for Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is as excited as any of us to see new players arrive at Liverpool and is looking forward to seeing one new teammate perform.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 28-year-old discussed the arrival of Fabio Carvalho: ‘Fab, he’s obviously a young player, very technically gifted. I saw a few little bits from him at Fulham last year and from guys I know there, they all speak very highly of him.

‘So I’m sure we’re going to see him learn from a lot of the boys around here as well and settle in.

‘Just any new faces like that, it breeds the competition for places and a bit of excitement, something new and fresh, and that makes everyone stick it into the next gear to sort of impress and make sure the standards stay high. So it’s a good thing, always’.

In the 19-year-old, Jurgen Klopp has unearthed a talent that many within the Premier League may not have too much knowledge of – yet.

As part of a free-scoring Fulham side in the Championship, the Portuguese teenager proved that he has ability and now it’s up to the player and coaching staff to make the step up to the next level.

This may not be the season that our new No.28 breaks into the first-team but he is expected to be handed plenty of opportunities to impress at Anfield, perhaps even starting with the match against his former club in the first game of the new campaign.

