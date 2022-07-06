‘He could decide’ – Oxlade-Chamberlain makes Mo Salah declaration that will excite Liverpool fans

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has backed his Liverpool teammate in Mo Salah to extend his best playing years well into the future.

The Egyptian international finally committed to prolonging his stay in Merseyside, agreeing a two-year extension that’s set to keep him at L4 until the summer of 2025.

“We know how big a part of this team he has been for years now and I think everyone would know how big of a part of the team he would be for the next God knows how many years,” the Englishman told the club’s official website. “He is one of them, he could decide how long he wants to go on for I think.”

It’s superb news for Jurgen Klopp’s men and the former Gunners star’s latest comments could yet provide hope of a potentially longer stay if he is deemed capable of delivering a world-class standard of football beyond the age of 33.

Leo Messi (35) and Cristiano Ronaldo (37) have certainly demonstrated the power of modern sport science and conditioning.

Given how long the Egyptian King’s contract saga waged on for, however, one might be inclined to express some doubt at the prospect of another fresh contract being handed to our forward down the line.

Knowing how the club have handled the long-term future of the front-three already with the prior acquisitions of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, it seems somewhat likely that another prospect with a high talent ceiling will be snapped up within the next three years.

