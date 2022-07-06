Liverpool given no chance of signing 20-year-old Arsenal star despite some links stating he wanted an Anfield move

Liverpool have been linked with many players during this transfer window but at least one name has now been ruled out completely.

As reported by The Express: ‘Liverpool have been told by former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell that they have no chance of signing Bukayo Saka this summer and that it could take them six months to get their hands on the Gunners winger. The Reds have been tipped to make a move for the 20-year-old to further bolster their frontline ahead of the new season.

‘“He is already under contract,” the 52-year-old told Highbury Squad. “These things are not just going to get done in a couple of months. These things could take six months but Arsenal are not, trust me, they are not going to sell Saka in this window. No chance. No chance”.’

Bukayo Saka was linked with a move to Merseyside earlier in the window, however (if Kevin Campbell is to be believed) this is a deal that is not going to be completed.

In truth, this one always seemed rather unlikely and we didn’t need the former Everton forward to be the person that confirmed that for us.

The 20-year-old has a very promising future ahead of him but seems to have been convinced that Arsenal is the place for him, for now.

It does seem likely that if Mikel Arteta’s side doesn’t reach the Champions League in the next couple of seasons, that his head could be turned.

We will have to wait on the sidelines until that happens, if the England international is indeed keen on a move to the Reds.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business