Liverpool John Lennon Airport ruthlessly takes the mickey out of Ronaldo & Man Utd in hilarious post

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has become the subject of great interest of late following reports of the Portuguese international being keen on an exit from the Old Trafford-based outfit this summer.

Following a less than inspiring season from the Red Devils last term, the former Real Madrid star is said to be willing to leave Erik ten Hag’s men behind should a suitable offer arise with @LPL_Airport already precipitating the eventuality with an invitation extended to the forward to depart the country via the Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Itching to get out of Manchester, but want to avoid the queues? 👀 We happily invite @Cristiano to try the North West's Faster, Easier, Friendlier Airport, where he can connect on to Munich or Lisbon with Lufthansa, or fly Ryanair direct to Paris or Rome. ⚽✈️ pic.twitter.com/Rsx2V3BlOb — Liverpool Airport (@LPL_Airport) July 6, 2022

One might be inclined to argue that such a move would be positive news for the Premier League side’s new boss who is the latest to take the mantle with hopes of restoring the 20-time English top-flight champions to their former glory.

The manner in which the 37-year-old appears set to leave his current club could not contrast more clearly with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane’s dealings with Liverpool.

Though a contract saga between ourselves and our No.11 was somewhat dragged out over the course of the 2021/22 season and well into the summer window, the Egyptian international has always been more than clear about his intentions around his Anfield future.

Signing the 30-year-old up on extended terms after adding Primeira Liga hitman Darwin Nunez to the ranks, we’ve delivered one of the most positive outcomes from the hand we were dealt at the end of the prior campaign and we’ll be very much looking forward to seeing how the new-look forward line fares in pre-season.

