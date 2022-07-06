Liverpool were keen on Raheem Sterling reunion prior to Chelsea completing signing of Man City star – chief Mirror football writer

Liverpool were reportedly interested in Raheem Sterling prior to Chelsea winning the race for the England international’s signature.

This comes courtesy of John Cross at the Mirror who noted that the Sky Blues had been keen on holding on to the 17-goal star despite his contract being set to expire next summer.

“Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel beat off interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain AND Liverpool for the Manchester City star,” the journalist wrote for the publication. “Tuchel’s personal touch and detailed conversations convinced Sterling to join Chelsea to help further his career even though City made it clear they wanted him to stay.”

News of the Reds’ interest in their former attacker will no doubt come as a surprise to many supporters given both the player’s age and the nature of his exit from Anfield back in 2015.

READ MORE: Nottingham Forest close to ‘huge statement’ signing of 21-year-old Liverpool star – The Telegraph

Being a quality attacker whose game has kicked on since his departure from L4, the broad interest in the 27-year-old’s services is far from surprising it has to be said.

On the other hand, Liverpool supporters could be more than forgiven for feeling somewhat hesitant about the idea of bringing Sterling back to Merseyside.

In principle, however, it wouldn’t have necessarily been a horrific plan in light of the Manchester City star’s ability to file out in all positions across the forward line – a degree of versatility that would appeal to Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff.

Still, barring the right-wing position, we’ve arguably more than enough in the way of depth to ensure we remain competitive on all fronts once more this coming term.

#Ep55 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Farewell Sadio Mane, Mo Salah contract hope… & more!