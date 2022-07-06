Nottingham Forest close to ‘huge statement’ signing of 21-year-old Liverpool star – The Telegraph

Nottingham Forest are said to be close to making a ‘huge statement’ signing of Neco Williams from Liverpool with the fullback said to be keen on the prospect of working with Steve Cooper.

This comes courtesy of John Percy at The Telegraph with the publication noting that the Tricky Trees are hoping to agree a £16m package for the Welshman’s services – £4m below the value Jurgen Klopp’s outfit was hoping to secure.

The promoted Premier League side has already brought in another former Red in Taiwo Awoniyi following a superb season in the German top-flight with Union Berlin.

It has to be said that Nottingham Forest have recruited remarkably well ahead of their return to the English top-flight and we’ll be wishing the two-time European Cup winners all the very best of luck back at the peak of English football.

On our end, though it would be a shame to lose a man of Williams’ clear talents, the reality is that it’s difficult to see the fullback ever dislodging Trent Alexander-Arnold at the right-back spot.

That’s certainly no slight on the former given the world-class status of his competition in Klopp’s first-XI and a move away from Liverpool would represent the most ideal outcome for both parties at this stage.

