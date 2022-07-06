(Photo) Liverpool fans will be wowed by how ripped Mo Salah looks ahead of 2022/23 season

Mo Salah is known to be a big fan of his physical aesthetic, which can be clearly observed by the tremendous shape he has developed and maintained over the years at Liverpool and his latest tweet.

Superb levels of conditioning have also meant that the club is likely to enjoy the Egyptian’s peak footballing years well into his 30s – particularly after agreeing an extension for the Anfield favourite.

Staying at L4 until the summer of 2025, the Julian Ward-led recruitment team has arguably secured the most ideal arrangement in committing to three more years of the former Roma man, avoiding the potential risks that may be attached to a longer stay.

You can catch the photo in question below, courtesy of Mo Salah’s official Twitter account: